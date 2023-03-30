Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

Officers investigating a burglary in Shrewton are appealing to members of the public to report any sightings of the stolen pit bikes being sold online

by uknip247

The incident happened overnight between early evening on March 28 to sometime this morning (29/3) at an address in Nett Road in Shrewton.

The offenders broke into industrial units and made off with three pit bikes.

The first bike is described as a red Honda CRF150 registration number 500215 with a graphic with the number 110.

The second bike was a M2R RF125 125 cc with red and white graphics. (pic attached)

The third bike was a Stomp Z3R-140 with white, pink and blue graphics. The reg number is 107123.

Police urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area overnight to report it to police via 101. As well as this, we’d like to hear from anyone who sees bikes matching the descriptions being sold on internet auction websites or marketplace etc.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230033375.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

