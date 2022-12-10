Saturday, December 10, 2022
Officers Investigating A Burglary In Which A Rare £30,000 Watch Was Stolen Are Appealing For Information
The Omega Constellation gold watch was among a number of sentimental items stolen at around 5pm yesterday (9 December 2022) from a property along University Boulevard, Nottingham.

Gold cufflinks with engraved initials – athletics medals from 1958 and 1962 – were also taken, as was a gold gentlemen’s ring with a single diamond in it, worth in the region of £1,000.

Anyone who comes across the watch (pictured) or the other stolen items is asked to contact police immediately.

PC Charlotte Webster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim, an 83-year-old man, is very upset and would really like to get his watch back as it is the only piece of jewellery he has every bought for himself. It is a rare watch and is of high sentimental value to him.

“We are working hard to trace those responsible and are determined to bring them to justice.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we’re urging anyone who may have come across the pictured watch to come forward and report this to us by calling 101 quoting reference 22*721408

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

