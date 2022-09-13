ADVERTISEMENT

Officers investigating a burglary in Whitstable have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

At around 3.20 pm on Friday 24 June 2022, items including bank cards and cash were stolen from the staff area of commercial premises in the town’s High Street.

Fraudulent transactions were later made on the bank cards at nearby shops.

Following enquiries into the burglary including identifying potential witnesses, obtaining footage and carrying out area searches relating to the fraud, officers are now able to issue CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Witnesses and anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/121638/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.