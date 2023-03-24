Officers investigating a cannabis factory at a derelict pub in Melksham are urging anyone with information to get in touch

The sophisticated set up of more than 200 plants in varying stages of growth was discovered following a call to police at approximately 10.15pm on March 14 following an initial report of a suspected burglary at the Unicorn pub in Bath Road.

The electricity board attended the scene the following day to make the property safe for officers to enter and the factory has now been dismantled.

To date, no arrests have been made however, extensive enquiries are ongoing.

We are really keen to hear from anyone who has seen any people entering the derelict pub in recent weeks or any vehicles in attendance at the scene.

We’d also remind the public that organised crime groups will often target derelict commercial buildings so any suspicious activity at premises like this should always be reported to police so we can carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230027220. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.