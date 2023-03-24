Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating a cannabis factory at a derelict pub in Melksham are urging anyone with information to get in touch

Officers investigating a cannabis factory at a derelict pub in Melksham are urging anyone with information to get in touch

by uknip247

The sophisticated set up of more than 200 plants in varying stages of growth was discovered following a call to police at approximately 10.15pm on March 14 following an initial report of a suspected burglary at the Unicorn pub in Bath Road.

The electricity board attended the scene the following day to make the property safe for officers to enter and the factory has now been dismantled.

To date, no arrests have been made however, extensive enquiries are ongoing.

We are really keen to hear from anyone who has seen any people entering the derelict pub in recent weeks or any vehicles in attendance at the scene.

We’d also remind the public that organised crime groups will often target derelict commercial buildings so any suspicious activity at premises like this should always be reported to police so we can carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230027220. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

MMO prosecution lands owner and master with £14,380 penalty

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has today named one of its newest trains in honour of the region’s most famous composer as the operator prepares...

Demolition contractor secured to unlock the potential of Bulbeck Road site

Sheffield waste site closed down by the Environment Agency

Have you seen Katie Bashforth?

Charges have been brought against suspects in the Maidstone area linked to offences including retail crime and assault

Two teenagers arrested in connection with an incident in Chichester have been released on bail

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

Police have arrested four suspects after reports three teenage boys were assaulted and another was robbed during incidents

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was knocked over by a cyclist

Prison time doubled for ‘most wanted’ tax criminal

New guidance will help police crackdown on public sexual harassment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More