Officers investigating a collision involving a suspected stolen vehicle are appealing for dash cam footage to assist their investigation

Emergency services were called a collision on the A36 at Warminster on Wednesday morning (15/3) a black Alfa Romeo, believed to have been stolen.

The incident happened shortly after 8.45am near to the Granada services.

The driver of the vehicle decamped and fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

A description of the driver was passed to officers on the ground including a police dog handler and police dog Frankie who followed a scent and located a number of items including clothing and number plates believed to have been disposed of by the offender in a bush.

These were seized as part of our enquiries which remain ongoing.

We are continuing to urge any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230027963

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.