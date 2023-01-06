Friday, January 6, 2023
Officers Investigating A Disorder In Swindon Have Released Cctv Images Of People They Would Like To Speak To In Connection With The Incident
Officers investigating a disorder in Swindon have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

The incident happened at approximately 4.15pm on November 25.

A 16-year-old boy was using the cash machine outside Fresh From Asia in Regent Street when he was accosted by a group of approximately 10 males who assaulted him by kicking and punching him to the ground.

The group fled the scene momentarily then returned, but the victim ran into the shop and through the back door to a yard area where he was followed by the group who continued to assault him before being spooked and leaving the area.

The victim sustained an injury to his head.

We would ask the public to take a look at the CCTV images of the people we would like to speak to, and get in touch if they recognise any of them.

To date, two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220124611.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

