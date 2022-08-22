On Saturday, August 6, 2022, around 11.30 a.m., a man arrived at the home of a vulnerable elderly woman in the Rempstone Road area and asked if she wanted her hedges cut. She refused, but the man gained access to her home.

The woman expressed her fear and intimidation by opening her purse in front of the man. He took £180 from the purse before leaving the address. He didn’t finish anything.

“This incident involved the targeting of a vulnerable elderly victim,” said Poole police Constable Sophia Winborn. “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the man responsible.”

As part of our investigation, I’m releasing photos of a man we’d like to identify, and I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises him.

A small silver van with orange writing was seen in the area at the time of the incident, and I would like to hear from anyone who has any home CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured this van or the man involved.

Finally, I’d like to hear from anyone else in the area who has been approached under similar circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by dialling 101 and referencing occurrence number 55220127605. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.