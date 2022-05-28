At around 3pm on Thursday 26 May 2022 Kent Police was called to the incident which saw a group of men involved in a fight.

Three men, one aged 19 and two aged 20, all from Chatham, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

As part of their investigation, officers have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which could assist officers is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/100918/22.