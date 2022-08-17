Kent Police were called to Cheriton Road around 11.10 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, to investigate an assault committed by a suspect who was also accused of acting aggressively toward other members of the public.

He was also accused of causing damage to people’s gardens, including lights, plant pots, and a brick-enclosed flower bed.

Riley Meadows, 18, of Freemen’s Way, Deal, was apprehended and is accused of racially abusing another member of the public who was assisting officers while being arrested. He then urinated inside a police van, according to reports.

Mr Meadows was later charged with assault, three counts of criminal damage, and three public order violations, one of which was racially motivated.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 17.