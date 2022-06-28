A car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on the A352 Dorchester Road near the junction with Colliers Lane at approximately 1.20pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The female pedestrian, 10, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, a black Peugeot saloon, failed to stop at the scene and continued on the A352 toward Winfrith.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please get in touch,” said Police Constable Duncan Roberts of the traffic unit.

“I would also encourage motorists in the area to check their dashcams for any relevant footage that could help my investigations.”

“Finally, I’d like to ask the driver of the vehicle involved to please come forward so we can hear your side of the story.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220100300. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.