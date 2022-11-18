Officers investigating a fatal collision in Strood are appealing for witnesses to come forward

At around 1.30pm on Thursday 17 November 2022, a Renault lorry was turning from Frindsbury Road into Station Road when it collided with a black Vauxhall.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference MM/COJ/127/22.