Just after 5pm on Sunday 18 September 2022, officers attended the incident at Rye Hill involving a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max, a white Suzuki Ignis and a blue Honda Civic.

Sadly, the passenger of the Suzuki – a 62-year-old woman from the Weymouth area – died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 49-year-old man from Poole and a 37-year-old woman from Yeovil sustained serious injuries with one being airlifted to hospital.

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this difficult time.

“A thorough investigation is taking place to establish the circumstances of the collision. I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken with officers, or anyone that might have relevant dashcam footage to contact Dorset Police.

“The road has been closed for a number of hours to enable experts to thoroughly examine the scene and I would thank the public for their understanding whilst this closure is in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220152890. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.