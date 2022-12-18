Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward

Dorset Police received two reports at around 12.40am on Sunday 18 December 2022 relating to a collision on the B3091 south of Shaftesbury, near to the junction with Cole’s Lane. The vehicles involved were a red Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Vauxhall Astra and a blue Citroen Berlingo.

Emergency services attended the scene and very sadly the driver of the Astra – a woman aged in her 40s from Sturminster Newton – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The driver of the Corsa – a local woman aged in her 20s – received treatment for injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services responded to the incident and for an examination of the scene to take place.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died in this collision, and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to police to please get in touch with us to assist our investigation.

“I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the closures.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email at [email protected]dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18:14. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.