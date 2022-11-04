Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A6 are appealing for witnesses

At around 11.30am on Tuesday 1st November 2022 police were called to

reports of a collision between a black Nissan Juke and a blue HGV lorry on

the A6 between Luton and Barton Le Clay.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the driver of the car, a man in

his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Whilst specialist officers are supporting the family of the man that died,

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are

investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, investigating, said: “This is a tragic incident

and as always, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. At

this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision.

“We would like to appeal to anyone that was travelling in either direction

of the A6 between Luton and Barton Le Clay, to share any information that

could support our investigation.

“Equally, if anyone travelling this route at the time of the incident has

any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances in the

lead up to the collision, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via https://orlo.uk/472MM



or 101, quoting Operation Author.