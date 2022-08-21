The victim, a man in his twenties from the surrounding area, was assaulted in or near Avebury Avenue in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022. Kent Police were called at 12.55 a.m., and ambulance crews responded.

A teen who was arrested shortly after was released without charge.

A further five people were arrested during the morning of Sunday 21 August as part of an ongoing investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, and all are currently in custody.

A 17-year-old Coulsdon boy, a 15-year-old Tonbridge girl, and two 16-year-old Tonbridge boys have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. A Coulsdon woman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

‘We thank those who have come forward with information so far, and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses,’ said Detective Inspector Lee Neiles of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

‘It is critical that we speak with anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious around midnight.’ Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties were nearby when the victim was assaulted. If you believe you can help with the investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 101 and reference 19-0050.

Visitors to https://mipp.police.uk/ are also encouraged to submit any information they may have.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.