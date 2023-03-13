Officers investigating a homophobic aggravated assault in Bournemouth town centre are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

Dorset Police received a report at 9.53pm on Monday 6 March 2023 of an assault in Exeter Crescent.

It is reported that a man said homophobic abuse to two men, before pushing one of them to the floor. He sustained an injury to his eye that is not believed to be serious.

Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the scene, including checking for CCTV.

Police Constable Jack Cornick, of Bournemouth police, said: “Dorset Police does not tolerate hate crime and an investigation is underway to identify the person responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to please contact us.

“Also, I am appealing for anyone with any information about the identity of the offender to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230035452. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.