On Monday 3 October 2022, Kent Police received a report of a robbery in Brenchley Gardens.

The incident happened at around 5pm when a man in his 50s was walking through the park. It is alleged he was assaulted by four young men and a quantity of cash was stolen from his wallet.

Patrols completed enquiries in the area including the examination of CCTV footage and, on the following day, two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The two local men were later bailed to return to the police station on 31 October, pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist is urged to contact the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/191855/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT