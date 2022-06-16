Following the match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United on Saturday 30 April 2022, a large number of supporters ran onto the field of play, with some fighting and objects being thrown.

Kent Police officers are investigating the disorder after reviewing footage from multiple sources.

To date, no arrests have been made.

‘While emotions naturally run high during a football match, there is never any excuse for people to engage in acts of violence against one another – especially in the presence of hundreds of children who were also at the game,’ said Detective Inspector Pete Smith.

‘People should be able to support their teams without being subjected to such unacceptable behaviour, and our investigation into post-game offences is ongoing.’

‘We believe the people in the photos may be able to help us with our inquiries, and we urge anyone who recognises them to contact us.’

If you can assist, please call the appeal line at 01634 792209 and reference 46/108028/22, as well as the number associated with the image you recognise. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.