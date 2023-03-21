Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating a public order offence in Wickham earlier this month are appealing to the public for information

Officers investigating a public order offence in Wickham earlier this month are appealing to the public for information

by uknip247

Police were called shortly before 5.25pm on Thursday 9 March to reports that a man in possession of a machete was making threats to members of the public in Wickham Square.

Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man from Wickham on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers now have this image of three people, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

If you are pictured, or if you recognise any of the three people in this image, please contact officers.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230095817.

Alternatively, go online and submit information.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Experts have stated following the discovery of the Smalltooth Tiger Shark (Odontaspis ferox) in Lepe on Saturday It was likely not have been alone

Six Cocker Spaniel puppies who were just moments from death were rescued by officers at the weekend

Major broadband rollout for Cambridgeshire to benefit 45,000 rural homes and businesses

Met calls for report into culture and standards to be the catalyst for police reform

Armed police called after a group armed with weapons and reports of shots fire in Croydon

Wandsworth Road in London has been closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian

ULEZ cameras in South London appear to have been ‘stolen’ with wires cut in an apparent act of defiance about the upcoming expansion, which...

The findings of an official review on the Met Police have been described as “horrible” and “atrocious” for force

‘Jaws of life’ equipment stolen from the fire station

A 31-year-old Sheffield man has) admitted to murdering his neighbour in a “prolonged and brutal” incident last August

A man has been charged after having two dogs dangerously out of control resulting in the death of an elderly woman

Hampshire firefighter arrives in Malawi as part of UK’s rescue effort

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More