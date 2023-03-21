Officers investigating a public order offence in Wickham earlier this month are appealing to the public for information

Police were called shortly before 5.25pm on Thursday 9 March to reports that a man in possession of a machete was making threats to members of the public in Wickham Square.

Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man from Wickham on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers now have this image of three people, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

If you are pictured, or if you recognise any of the three people in this image, please contact officers.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230095817.

Alternatively, go online and submit information.