Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault and public order incident in Bournemouth are issuing an image of two men they would like to identify

At around 4.30pm on Friday 30 September 2022 a woman aged in her 40s was walking near to One Stop in Jewell Road when she became aware of a group of two men and a woman. The group started swearing at her and were racially abusive toward her.
One of the men then poured beer over the victim’s shoulder and leg, covering not only her but also her small dog. The group followed her as she went into the shop. Inside the two men continued the racial abuse and pushed the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220159673. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.