Dorset Police received a report that at around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, a woman was walking in Evering Avenue with her four-month-old baby in a pushchair when she was approached by two men in a white van.

The men got out of the car, grabbed the pushchair, and tried to take the baby out of it. The woman kicked one of the men, and they returned to the van, leaving the baby alone.

One of the men is described as white, 6’2″ tall, in his 30s, of medium build, and with short dark brown hair. He was dressed in a black vest, black trousers, and black sneakers. On his right hand, he had a tattoo.

The second man is described as white, 6’2″ tall, medium build, and with short stubble. He was also dressed in black and wore a thin silver chain around his neck.

“This was understandably a very distressing incident for the mother involved,” said Detective Inspector Katie Starkie of Bournemouth CID. “We have launched a full investigation.” The motivation for these men’s actions is currently unknown, and we are doing everything we can to identify them.” “I would encourage any residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, as well as any motorists with dashcams who were in the area, to please check their footage for anything that might assist our investigation.” I understand that reports of this nature are likely to raise concerns in the local community. As we continue to investigate this incident, there will be an increased police presence in the area, and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220092425. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.