Officers Investigating A Report Of A Man Acting Suspiciously On A Bus Are Appealing For Information

The incident is alleged to have happened between Swanscombe and Greenhithe, and was reported to Kent Police on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

A number of lines of enquiry have been followed and officers are now requesting help to identify a man who may be able to assist them.

If you recognise him please call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/241865/22. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

