Officers Investigating A Report Of A Robbery In Poole Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information As They Look To Trace The Victim Involved.

Dorset Police received a report at 9.43pm on Thursday 4 May 2023 from a member of the public who reported witnessing a robbery in Sea View Road. It was reported a man had assaulted a woman and was trying to steal her phone as well as taking other items off her.

The woman is described was having blonde hair and the man was said to be around six feet tall and wearing a green jacket.

Police Constable Grace Butler, of Dorset Police, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this incident and at this time we have not identified the victim of this reported robbery.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding those involved, or who saw what happened, to please contact us.

“I would also ask any motorists who were travelling in Sea View Road on the evening of Thursday 4 May 2023 to please check any dashcam footage for anything that might assist our investigation. I would also make the same request to residents in the area with home CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230068428. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.