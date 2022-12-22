Officers investigating a report of an assault in Broadstairs have issued images of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that at midday on Friday 2 December 2022 a member of staff in a shop in the High Street reported having derogatory language used towards them before they were assaulted by a person.

As part of officers’ enquiries, they have issued images of a man they want to identify and speak to as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/232935/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.