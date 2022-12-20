Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened in Cheriton Road near the junction with Broadmead Road between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.

It is alleged a man in his fifties was assaulted by another man who was part of a group of about five or six people.

The suspect was described as an 18-year-old who wore a black puffer jacket, baseball cap, white trainers and a blue bandana.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his head and arms.

Officers believe there are still some witnesses who are yet to come forward, including a woman who attempted to intervene.

If you witnessed this assault or have any information that could assist this investigation please call Kent Police on 01843 222 289, quoting crime reference 46/223305/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.