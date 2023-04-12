Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Maidstone have released CCTV images

by uknip247
The incident happened in a BP petrol Station on London Road, Allington, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Thursday 30 March 2023.

It is reported a member of staff suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted by a man who had been causing a disturbance at the counter.

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Wiles, said: ‘This was a violent incident and we have been completing enquiries to identify the person responsible.

‘We are now able to release CCTV images of a man who officers would like to speak to. Anybody who recognises him is urged to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/60702/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

