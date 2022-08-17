On July 16, 2022, an incident occurred in High Street. A man in his 40s is said to have had his head stamped on around 7.15 p.m. This resulted in the victim losing a tooth and sustaining a cut to his mouth.

‘We have been completing enquiries into this incident and are now able to issue a CCTV image of a person who may be able to assist with our enquiries,’ said investigating officer PC Stuart Drakeley.

‘This was a particularly violent and dangerous assault, and anyone who recognises the man is urged to call our appeal line,’ the police said.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01795 419119 and reference crime number 46/137077/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.