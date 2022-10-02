The incident happened in the High Street between midnight and 12.05am on Saturday 10 September 2022.

It is alleged that during a disturbance involving a group of men outside a public house, a teenager suffered an injury to his arm consistent with a stab wound.

He later attended hospital for treatment to the injury.

Investigating officer, PC Colin Page, said: ‘This was a violent assault and we have been completing enquiries to identify the person responsible.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist our investigation to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/176457/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

ADVERTISEMENT