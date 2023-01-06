Friday, January 6, 2023
Officers Investigating A Report Of Fraud Are Issuing An Image Of A Man They Would Like To Speak To As Part Of Their Enquiries Facebook Scammer
It was reported that at around 4.30pm on Friday 18 December 2022 a man attended the victim’s address in Mallard Road to purchase a laptop, after a sale had been agreed on Facebook Marketplace for £1,400.
The man opened a banking app on his phone in front of the victim and appeared to go through the process of transferring the money to him. However, as the money did not go through to the victim’s account immediately the man made a phone call, apparently to his bank, in front of the victim and they stated it could take up to two hours for the funds to be processed.
The man left with the laptop and the funds never arrived in the victim’s account.
Police Constable Al Brown, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident and we have obtained a photo of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.
“I would urge anyone with information regarding his identity to please contact us.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing items online.
“Always check and be completely satisfied the money is in your bank account before you hand over the goods. Genuine buyers will accept that this is correct practice.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220188656. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

