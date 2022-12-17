Officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour in Westgate-on-Sea have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that a teenage girl was standing at a bus stop when she was spoken to by a man who then touched her on the face and body. The victim was able to walk away without further incident.

The incident took place in Station Road, between 9.20am and 9.30am on Friday 28 October 2022.

Officers have since been carrying out enquiries and speaking to witnesses and have obtained a CCTV image of man they would like to identify and speak to as he may have information which could assist.

Anyone who knows the man or has information about the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/217948/22.