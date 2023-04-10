Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating a report of indecent exposure in Haringey are appealing for information.

Officers investigating a report of indecent exposure in Haringey are appealing for information.

by uknip247

The offence took place at around 9pm on Thursday, 2 March at Pellat Grove, N22 and involved a man approaching two women and a man, before performing a sex act in front of them. The suspect then followed the group for a short amount of time before eventually walking away.

Officers are now releasing an e-fit image of a man they wish to identify and speak to in connection with the offence.

PC Lara Ridolfo, from the Met’s North Area Command, said: “Offences like this one are extremely serious and can have a significant and lasting impact on victims.

“I am grateful that the victims in this case came forward. Reporting crimes of this type is vital in order for us to identify and apprehend offenders.”

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the man pictured should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8272/02Mar.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 080 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Experts have warned that multi-storey car parks across the country may collapse as heavier electric vehicles put a strain on ageing infrastructure

A teenager who was in with the wrong crowd and had police officers knocking on his door has been recognised with an award after...

Since the disgraced Metropolitan police officer was jailed in February, Hertfordshire police have received more than ten calls from people alleging further offences by...

RNLI lifeboat carries out a Medivac from Cruise ship ‘Aurora after a passenger had a stroke

A teenager is lucky to be alive after becoming entangled up to his neck in sand at a Lincolnshire coastal holiday spot

After falling six floors from her hotel balcony in Benidorm, Spain, a holidaymaker is in critical condition in a hospital

A 25-year-old man found seriously injured in the early hours of this morning died as a result of a single gunshot wound, a forensic...

Man stabbed outside church after Easter Sunday service

Police called to an aggravated burglary in Woolwich

Police have praised the individual who alerted them as 14-year-old boy is arrested for gun possession

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following an “altercation” in a seaside car park

Rural and wildlife crime officers in Staffordshire are calling on the public to keep a lookout for suspicious activity around wild birds’ nests as...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More