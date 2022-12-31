Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Officers Investigating A Report Of Theft At A Shop In Deal Have Released A Cctv Image Of A Man They Would Like To Identify
Officers investigating a report of theft at a shop in Deal have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify

At around 11.40am on Monday 26 December 2022 a man is alleged to have walked into Superdrug in Deal High Street where he is reported to have stolen cosmetics to the value of around £2,000.

Following the incident officers have made several enquiries and are now in a position to release an image of a man they wish to talk to.

Can you help?

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/246073/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

