A man was seen hitting another man with a baseball bat in Canterbury between 10 p.m. and 10.20 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The incident occurred in St Peter’s Place, between the intersections with St Peter’s Street and Tower Way, directly across from the Westgate Towers.

The attacker was described as a man about six feet tall, of large build, and dressed in a tracksuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and having dark hair. He was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is said to have fled the scene shortly after the incident, refusing assistance from witnesses, and the incident was later reported to police.

A silver BMW, which is thought to be connected to the crime, was seen in the area at the time.

East Kent Criminal Investigation Department officers have since been speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage. The victim, however, has not yet come forward or been identified.

‘This was a troubling incident, and we would very much like to speak with the victim in order to bring any perpetrators to justice,’ said PC Charles Mills.

‘We’d also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed the incident but has yet to come forward, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help our investigations.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/145900/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or via their website’s online form.