Officers investigating a robbery at Gravelly Hill station are releasing a CCTV image in connection

At around 10pm on 14 November 2022, the victim was travelling on-board a service as it stood at the West Midlands station.
A man stood on the platform peered through the window and shouted, claiming the Gucci bag in the victim’s possession was his.
He then got on the service and tussled with victim for the bag, pulling it out of the victim’s hands before getting off the train.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200117745.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.