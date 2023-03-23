Officers investigating a robbery in Balby have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

On 15 March 2023 at around 8pm, it is reported that a woman was walking with her children along Balby Road, close to Westfield Park when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

The man snatched her backpack, before fleeing the scene.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and now we are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the e-fit image.

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall and of a slim to medium build.

Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 871 of 15 March 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org