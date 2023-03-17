Saturday, March 18, 2023
Officers investigating a robbery in Romsey are appealing for witnesses

by uknip247

Police were called just before 10pm yesterday, 16 March, to reports of a robbery on Winchester Road.

The victim, a woman in her 90s, was travelling with a friend eastbound on Winchester Road when two unknown people approached them and grabbed the victim’s handbag from her lap.

This caused her to fall into the road and she sustained injuries to her head, face, arm, and hand. The injuries are not serious but she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspects made off towards Botley Road. They were described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with a slim build. One was wearing dark clothing and the other light clothing with a hood up.

The handbag is burgundy in colour.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public for any information that may help their enquiries.

Do you have dash cam or doorbell footage that could help?

Perhaps you saw two people matching the above description in the area? Maybe you witnessed the moments before or after the robbery?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230106295. You can also submit information online via the police website, or anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

