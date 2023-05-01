Officers investigating a robbery in Southampton have charged a man

Hardav Bhakar, 46, of no fixed abode, Southampton has been charged with the following:

Robbery – on 26 February a woman in her 40’s was robbed of a quantity of cash on Above Bar Street, Southampton.

Shoplifting – on 18 March a quantity of coffee worth over £92 was stolen from the Co-op on Wyndham Place, Southampton.

Shoplifting – on 25 April over £68 worth of laundry products was stolen from Wilkinsons in Southampton.

Bhakar appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 26 April and has is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 May.