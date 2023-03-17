Officers investigating a series of thefts from an Ashford store have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to

Seven shopliftings were reported to have taken place between Tuesday 14 February and Monday 6 March 2023 in a store in Park Street.

A quantity of laundry products were stolen during each incident.

As part of their enquiries, officers would like to identify and speak to the man in the photo as he may have information which could assist.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information regarding the thefts, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/44627/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.