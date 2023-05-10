Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

by uknip247
Officers Investigating A Series Of Thefts In Gravesend Have Issued Images Of Two People They Wish To Speak To

Kent Police received reports that on 1 May 2023, a phone was stolen from a restaurant in West Street and a further phone, plus a quantity of cash, were taken from a public house in Dover Road. The incidents are being connected to the theft of two phones at businesses in Perry Street and London Road, earlier in the year, on 15 March

PC Billy Piggott, of the town centre policing team, said: ‘While enquiries are continuing into these incidents, we are releasing images of a man and a woman who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

‘Anyone who recognises either of them is urged to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference number 46/79940/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by completing the online form on their website

