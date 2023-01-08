Sunday, January 8, 2023
Officers investigating a serious assault at Chelmsford railway station are releasing CCTV images in connection

by @uknip247

At 11.30pm on 14 October 2022, a man dragged a woman through the ticket barriers before repeatedly kicking her in the head, leaving her unconscious in the ticket hall.

The man then left the location as people at the station called an ambulance for the victim.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200106282.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

