Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Christchurch are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Christchurch are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

by @uknip247
Dorset Police received a report at 10.35pm on Friday 18 November 2022 of a collision involving a white HGV, a blue Honda CR-V and a black Mercedes convertible on the A35 Lyndhurst Road.
The driver of the Honda – a local man aged in his 30s – was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded to the incident and were lifted shortly after 2.30am on Saturday 19 November 2022.
Police Constable Adam Carr, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of this collision and I am keen to speak to any witnesses who have not already had contact with police.
“I would also urge any motorists with dashcam who were travelling in the area to please check their footage for anything of relevance.
“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220187772. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

