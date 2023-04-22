Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

by uknip247



The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 9am on Saturday 22 April 2023 at the junction of Holdenhurst Road and Cleveland Road.

It was reported that a cyclist, a man in his 40s, took evasive actions to avoid a vehicle and as a result sustained injuries.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police Constable Mark Burton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are investigating the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken with police yet to please get in touch.

“Also, I would ask motorists who were travelling in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check for any footage to help my enquiries to establish what exactly happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:184. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Worthing are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A young girl who carried on caring for others when her life was being turned upside down has been given an award for her...

The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions due to a police-led incident

Detectives are appealing for further information after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in Trafford

Let’s find the scum that has carried out this wicked attack

A woman in her 40s lost her life when her car overturned and landed upside down on some rocks below Culver Cliff on the...

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Kelvin Ward in Castle Bromwich

Stuart McDonald has been appointed as the new treasurer for the Scottish National Party (SNP) after Colin Beattie resigned amidst an investigation into the...

Police in Essex are asking for the public’s help to find David Redhead, who has not been in contact with friends and family since...

In Slough, a 16-year-old boy was abducted after being coerced into a car while he was walking down a residential street

Police Scotland is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Kilwinning

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing a 38-year-old woman missing from Kirkintilloch in Glasgow

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.