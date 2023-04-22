Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward





The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 9am on Saturday 22 April 2023 at the junction of Holdenhurst Road and Cleveland Road.



It was reported that a cyclist, a man in his 40s, took evasive actions to avoid a vehicle and as a result sustained injuries.



He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.



Police Constable Mark Burton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are investigating the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken with police yet to please get in touch.



“Also, I would ask motorists who were travelling in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check for any footage to help my enquiries to establish what exactly happened.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:184. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.