At 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the victim and her friend were walking through the station barriers when they were pursued by a man.

He then sexually assaulted the victim before escalating down to the station platforms.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 369 from May 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.