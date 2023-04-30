Sunday, April 30, 2023
Officers investigating a sexual assault at London Bridge railway station have released this CCTV image of a suspect

At 10.40pm on Sunday 16 April, the victim was approached by a man at the station who tried to engage her in conversation, repeatedly asking where she was going.

He then followed her onto an escalator and sexually assaulted her. She boarded a train and he sat beside her and continued remarking on her appearance.

He eventually left the train before it departed and boarded another service out of the station.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 372 of 17/04/2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

