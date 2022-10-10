At 12.35am on Saturday 1 October, a woman alighted a train at Warren Street station and was harassed by two men.

They followed her up an escalator and halfway up the steps the men pushed her against the side of the escalator, and she was sexually assaulted.

Both men then left the station.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 283 od 01/10/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

