A woman reported that a man touched her inappropriately over her clothing in Nackington Road at around 1.50pm on Sunday 4 September 2022.

East Kent’s Vulnerability Investigation Team have since been investigating and are releasing an image of a man they wish to identify.

PC Grace Hughes said: ‘Whilst the person’s face cannot be clearly seen, I am hoping someone may recognise this man’s distinctive clothing.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/172944/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

