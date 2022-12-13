Home BREAKING Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train from Stratford to Tottenham Hale station are today releasing this image in connection Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train from Stratford to Tottenham Hale station are today releasing this image in connection by @uknip247 December 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 At around 10.15 on Monday 10 October, a man boarded the train and started speaking to a woman. He then sexually assaulted her. If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 134 of 10/10/22. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Seven of the nine people believed to have died in an explosion... A Coalville man who strangled his work colleague has been found guilty... Members of Scotland’s two major NHS unions have voted to accept a... Two Manchester men, who lured and robbed a man in Hulme under... A walrus has been discovered on a Hampshire beach, and the public... Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following reports of an attempted vehicle... North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal with support from Police... Fire crews scrambled to early morning blaze in Brighton Man still outstanding after falling into the River Thames near London Bridge Investigation launched after blaze rips through Coombe accident repair centre in Sutton Gunbattle continues for the second consecutive night in South East London Residents urged to help form the borough to be attractive for visitors...