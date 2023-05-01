Monday, May 1, 2023
Officers investigating a sexual assault that took place in the White Horse pub, High Street, Alton would like to speak to her in connection with the incident

by uknip247

At approximately 5.30pm yesterday, Saturday 29 April, a man was walking past the bar when he was approached from behind, by a woman unknown to him, who then reportedly sexually assaulted him.

The woman is described as:

White

Aged between 30 to 40

Approximately 5ft 6inches tall

Average build

Shoulder length blonde hair

She was wearing a gold coloured dress and cowboy boots

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the woman in this image.

Is this you? Do you know or recognise her?

Were you in the pub at the time? Did you see what happened?

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 44230168316.

Alternatively, you can contact an independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

