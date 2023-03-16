Officers investigating a sexual offence in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday 1 March have now arrested a second man in connection with the incident

This comes after a 19-year-old woman reported a sexual offence that took place after she had left Astoria nightclub, sometime between 2.30am and 3.30am.

The woman involved is being supported by specialist officers.

Police have now arrested a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at the current time.

Police previously arrested a 23-year-old man from Kent on suspicion of rape in connection with this investigation. He has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Gibson said:

“We appreciate how concerning incidents of this nature are for the public and would like to reassure people that we are following every line of enquiry available to us in order to determine the circumstances in this case.

“We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public in connection with this incident. Our officers will continue patrolling our busiest pubs, clubs and restaurants over the upcoming weekend, our focus remains on spotting the signs of behavioural traits of potential offenders, working in partnership with our licensed premises to identify individuals at risk as well as perpetrators.

“Our licensing team, in partnership with neighbourhood officers and Portsmouth City Council, regularly visit pubs, bars and other venues in Portsmouth to create a safer space for customers. Part of this work involves engaging with members of staff, including door staff, to help them spot the signs of someone who is vulnerable, being abused or in need of help, and provide venues with training and a toolkit so that they can take practical steps to make a safer environment.

“If you feel uncomfortable, unsafe or vulnerable then please approach staff or security staff at any of our licensed venues, patrolling officers or our street pastors who are also in the Guildhall Walk area on Friday and Saturday nights. You can also visit South Central Ambulance Service’s Safe Space, which will be based at the Civic Offices, opposite the Guildhall, between 10pm and 3am on Friday and Saturday evenings.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting reference 44230086327.