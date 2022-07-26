An arrest has been made by officers investigating a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch.

On Monday, July 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Officers on patrol were alerted at 12.06am on Saturday, July 23rd, to a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in a pub on the High Street.

They summoned the London Ambulance Service and administered first aid to the man, who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in east London, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Simon Williams of Havering’s local policing team stated: “This has been a fast-paced investigation, and I’d like to thank the many members of the public who have contacted us to help us with our inquiries.

“I am aware that video of the incident has been shared on social media, and I would like to ask the public to stop sharing it now in order to respect the victim and avoid jeopardising any future court proceedings.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information about what happened who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 36/23Jul.